Assam Agriculture Department to take stern action against defaulting suppliers

GUWAHATI: The Agriculture Department has decided to initiate stern action, as per law, against both officials and suppliers if any shortcomings are detected in any schemes meant for the farmers. The Director of Agriculture, Vinod Seshan has also indicated that no scope will be left for any lapse in the supply of seeds and other agri inputs on time. He also stressed on the quality of the supplied products. Seshan further said that the defaulting suppliers will be blacklisted. The Director also said that steps will be taken to ensure timely supply of power tillers and tractors to the beneficiaries.

This was stated by the Director during a meeting with the enterprises and companies supplying agri inputs under various schemes of the RKVY (Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana) and NFSM (National Food Security Mission) in the Krishi Bhawan at Khanapara recently, informed sources.

During the meeting, Seshan took stock of the schemes and also analysed the reasons as to why many farmers are not getting the benefits of RKVY and NFSM.

The participants in the discussion informed the Director that in many instances, the Agriculture Department does not issue the work order on time. As a result, in cases more than one even the season of particular schemes lapse. This is especially significant with respect to the schemes for the supply of seeds. In such cases, even the targeted beneficiaries do not show much interest in the supplied items. Against this backdrop, the suppliers get the chance to go for short supply. The participants further pointed out that several syndicates are also involved in the agri-input supply chain.

