Assam: All seven accused in Zubeen Garg death case sent to 14-day judicial remand

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The CJM Court, Kamrup (M), has sent all the seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case to another 14-day judicial remand.

Five of the seven accused – Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sarma, Sandipon Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya – currently lodged in the Baksa District Jail were supposed to be produced before the court today. However, the police produced them to the court virtually last night. The two other accused – Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta – who have been currently lodged in Haflong Sub-Jail were also supposed to be produced before the court on October 30, 2025. The police also produced them before court virtually last night.

Meanwhile, the SIT recorded the statements of several people, including that of Sahitya Akademi Award winning writer Dr. Rita Choudhury, instrumentalist Chabin Kumar Das, choreographer Pankaj Ingti, Advocate Hridoy Sarma, three office-bearers of Changsary Anchalik Bihu Samiti and others today in connection with the death of the singer.

