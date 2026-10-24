Assam amends Legal Metrology Rules; tightens registration & verification norms

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has amended the Assam Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011, introducing changes to the registration of manufacturers, repairers and dealers of weights and measures, verification procedures and enforcement mechanisms.

The Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department issued a Gazette notification in this regard recently.

Under the amended rules, manufacturers, repairers and dealers of weights and measures will have to apply for registration using the prescribed forms and submit self-declarations.

Registration certificates will be issued in the prescribed formats, while applicants will be required to pay the applicable fees in accordance with the revised schedules.

The amendments also provide for the maintenance of records and registers by registered manufacturers, repairers and dealers, along with the submission of periodic reports or returns.

Registered businesses will be required to display their registration certificates prominently at their business premises. Such certificates cannot be sold or transferred. The revised rules also strengthen provisions for the suspension and cancellation of registration certificates.

The competent authority may suspend a certificate if there are reasonable grounds to believe that the holder has furnished false or incorrect information or violated the Act or relevant rules.

However, the certificate holder must be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard before suspension or cancellation.

The notification further introduces a provision for serving an Improvement Notice on a person who fails to comply with the requirements of the Act. The notice will specify the period within which the person must rectify the non-compliance. Failure to comply within the stipulated period may lead to further legal action.

Regarding verification of weights and measures, the amended rules allow verification and re-verification at the office of the legal metrology officer or a state government-approved test centre. Where an instrument cannot be moved from its location, the user must inform the concerned authority at least 30 days before the verification due date so that necessary arrangements can be made at the site.

The amendments also revise various prescribed forms and schedules under the existing rules.

The changes are aimed at strengthening the regulatory framework governing weights and measures in Assam and ensuring compliance with the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

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