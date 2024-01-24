Assam: Another flyover in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has decided to construct yet another flyover in Guwahati, and the PWD (Roads) has already floated the tender for it. On January 1, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation for a flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati. Its construction is going on.

The new flyover is coming up at Cycle Factory in the Kalapahar area with an estimated cost of Rs 321.39 crore. The PWD has a target schedule of 30 months to complete this flyover. The project is the construction of a flyover at Cycle Factory Junction and its extension up to Lal Ganesh Market on Guwahati-Garbhanga Road under the Guwahati Central Territorial Road Division of PWD. The government is trying to award the project work to a contractor before the model code of conduct for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

The proposed flyover is part of the move to ease traffic snarls in Guwahati.