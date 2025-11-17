Assam: ANS gets response from PMO on social welfare ‘scam’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) stated that it has received a response from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), after its president, Diganta Saikia, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking necessary steps against erring officials and other persons involved in misappropriation of funds meant for Social Welfare schemes.

ANS president Diganta Saikia told The Sentinel, “Following my letter to the Prime Minister, urging him to take action against erring officials and other persons involved in misappropriation of funds meant for Social Welfare schemes in the period between 2009-10 and 2011-12, I received a response from the PMO saying that my complaint has been registered in their Public Grievances Portal with Registration no. PMOPG/D/2025/0210736.”

Earlier, Saikia had filed a complaint before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) which stated that certain anomalies were revealed during perusal of audit reports of the Principal Accountant General (Audit) pertaining to the office of the Director of Social Welfare, Assam, and the audit report on Social, General and Economic (Non-PSUs) sectors for the period between 2009-10 and 2011-12.

In his letter to the PM, Saikia wrote that, among the anomalies revealed, is the fact that extra expenditure of Rs 740.69 lakh was made in procuring educational materials for Anganwadi centres at rates in excess of prevailing market rates. It was alleged that the department approved the lowest tender rates without assessing whether the rates were reasonable.

He mentioned another instance of extra expenditure of Rs 614.50 lakh in the purchase of educational materials and furniture, etc., incurred by approving the lowest tender rates without confirming the actual market rates of the items.

Moreover, the letter stated that an excess expenditure of Rs 13.55 crore was made in the purchase of different stationery items by approving rates that were exorbitantly higher than the corresponding maximum retail price (MRP) mentioned on the labels.

The letter went on to say that the above are only some examples of irregularities and there has been rampant corruption in the execution of various schemes under the office of Director of Social Welfare. It was also stated that money was misappropriated under various heads, including the release of additional funds and the payment of money for non-existent projects and works.

