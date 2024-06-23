Assam: APDCL launches project to check power distribution loss in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to prevent leakage of power and reduce distribution loss, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has launched a project named Assam Distribution System Enhancement and Loss Reduction Project (ADSELRP), which is an externally funded project to improve the reliability, capacity, and security of the power distribution system in Assam.

The project started during the financial year 2022-23 and is an externally funded power distribution project to improve the power distribution system in Assam through improved technical, commercial, and financial performance and capability. It was undertaken by APDCL through the Project Implementation Unit (PIU).

According to APDCL sources, this overall power system development is divided into three components: construction of 196 substations, implementation of a High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) and smart metering packages under ADSELRP for 36 packages. The project has an implementation period of 5 years, with individual packages having a completion period of 24 months.

The project aims to augment Assam's electricity distribution system, comprising networks at 33 kV level, by constructing new 33/11 kV substations at important load centres, laying new 33 kV and 11 kV overhead distribution lines, installing a new High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) at selected locations to improve reliability and reduce distribution losses, and introducing smart meters at the consumer's end, the sources added.

The objective of the project is to expand and upgrade the power distribution system in Assam in order to ensure a reliable and efficient power supply to customers, strengthen power distribution capacity to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable electricity, improve access to electricity through grid connectivity, enhance efficiency and quality of power supply, and ensure the financial health of the power sector through continued power sector reform and overall improvement of the distribution system, it was further stated.

The project is funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the Government of Assam provides counterpart funding for the project.

The project agreement between AIIB, the State of Assam, and APDCL was signed on April 25, 2022. The total project cost is Rs 3,284.04 crore, with Rs 2,627.23 crore as Externally-Aided Project (EAP) of AIIB and Rs 656.81 crore from the Assam government.

This project is expected to promote a sustainable state electricity sector with increased distribution capacity to support inclusive and low-carbon economic growth. The outcome of the investment programme is to enhance quality and expanded service, and deliver clean electricity in Assam through improved technical, commercial, and financial performance and capability of the APDCL.

Also Read: Assam: CM asks APDCL to draw up plans for reducing power tariffs by 2026 (sentinelassam.com)