Assam: APDCL procures 179 MW of power from private solar plants in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd.) procures 179 MW of power from eight private solar power plants in the state daily.

According to APDCL sources, they have power-purchase agreements with these eight private solar power plants. In 2023-24, these eight solar power plants generated 310.36 MU of power. APDCL spent Rs 115 crore to procure this power in 2023-24.

The eight solar projects are: 25-MW solar power project at Lalpool in Udalguri, 25-MW project at Boko in Kamrup, 25-MW project at Silchar in Cachar, and 15-MW plant at Samaguri in Nagaon of Azure Power India Private Ltd.; 10-MW plant at Samaguri in Nagaon of Maheswari Mining and Energy Private Ltd; 5-MW plant at Balipara in Sonitpur of Suryataap Energies and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, 70-MW plant at Amguri in Sivasagar of Jakson Solar; and 4-MW Captive Solar Plant at Balipara in Sonitpur of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Meanwhile, APGCL (Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd.) produces only 298-302 MW of power compared to its capacity of 420 MW from four projects.

APDCL procures 864 MW-1103 MW of power projects in the Northeast.

The maximum gross power demand in the state as of August 22, 2024, is 2,412 MW. APDCL met the maximum demand of 2333 MW and the minimum demand of 1516 MW on August 22, 2024, APDCL sources said.

