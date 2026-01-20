Assam: APDCL to meet projected peak demand of 3,150 MW by 2026–27

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state has recorded a sharp rise in power consumption in the past decade, and this is only slated to rise further in the following years. To meet the projected peak demand of around 3,150 MW in FY 2026–27, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has lined up both short-term and long-term power procurement plans.

Assam’s average daily power consumption has increased from 22.57 million units (MUs) in FY 2016–17 to 43.15 MUs in FY 2025–26 (up to September 2025), reflecting rapid growth in demand across sectors, according to APDCL.

Officials of the APDCL stated that the state’s demand profile shows strong seasonal variation, with significantly higher consumption during the summer months, particularly during morning and evening peak hours, while winter demand remains comparatively lower.

According to the officials, the present peak power demand in the summer varies widely between 1,350 MW and 2,812 MW, while in the winter it ranges from about 800 MW to 1,850 MW. The utility has ensured availability of power equivalent to the projected monthly peak demand, in accordance with the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) Framework for Resource Adequacy Regulations, 2024.

APDCL has lined up both short-term and long-term power procurement plans to meet the projected peak demand of around 3,150 MW in FY 2026–27. These include 200 MW of short-term power already secured through a tender floated on the Ministry of Power’s DEEP portal, 1,000 MW of long-term power from grid-connected pumped storage projects, and 3,200 MW (4×800 MW) from coal-based thermal power sources.

APDCL also stated that the power purchase contract from Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL) has been handed over in line with a decision by the Assam government. Under the 500 MW long-term thermal power tender, around 278 MW has been allocated to Assam. With this, the state’s total entitlement, including long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the state generating company and various central generating stations, currently stands at around 2,780 MW.

The planned capacity additions, officials said, are aimed at ensuring a reliable and adequate power supply to meet Assam’s growing energy needs in the coming years.

