Assam: Army CSD liquor smuggling racket busted in Sonitpur district; 5 held

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A major liquor smuggling racket involving supplies meant for Army canteens was busted in the Misamari area in Sonitpur district, with security forces seizing around 150 cases of liquor and arresting five persons on Saturday.

According to officials, the seizure was made on April 17 near the Misamari railway station during a joint operation conducted by the Assam Police, the Tezpur-based Gajraj Intelligence Unit, and local Army authorities.

The consignment was originally intended for sale through Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets catering to army personnel but was allegedly being diverted into unauthorized channels or by smugglers.

According to the O/C of Misamari police station, “A case has been registered in this regard, and five persons have been arrested. The liquor was recovered, and a vehicle was seized. The arrested persons are Annathurai Thanuski Shetty (driver), Praveen Kumar (CSD depot in-charge), Abhoy Kumar Singh (CSD depot chowkidar), Ansuma Boro (labourer) and Surendra Basfor (labourer).”

“Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team intercepted the consignment while it was being moved out of the depot premises,” officials said.

They added that the operation exposed a well-coordinated attempt to smuggle restricted supplies, underlining continued vigilance and coordination among agencies to curb illegal activities and protect the integrity of military supply chains.

The seized liquor comprised brands like Rock Ford (2 cartons), Black Dog (2 cartons), Magic Moments (2 cartons), Royal Stag (15 cartons), Old Monk (13 cartons), 100 Pipers (12 cartons), Blender’s Pride Reserve (11 cartons), After Dark (40 cartons), Blender’s Pride (24 cartons) and Contessa (8 cartons)

Also Read: Assam: Biswanath Police Crack Down on Smuggled Liquor and Drugs in Two Operations