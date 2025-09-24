Assam: Ashes of singer Zubeen Garg kept in safe custody

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the administration handed over the ‘asthi’ of Zubeen Garg to his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, at the cremation site today. He said that the administration kept the ashes of the cultural icon in an urn to take them to Jorhat soon.

Speaking to the media after the cremation of the cultural icon, Pegu said, “If any other district wants ashes of the singer, they will have to liaise with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Assam.”

Pegu said, “We’ll instantly erect a temporary wall around the cremation site so as to protect it from damage of any sort. The Chief Minister has already asked the PWD to make estimates to fence the entire boundary with a permanent wall.”

Pegu also said that the state administration would perform the ritual of the 11th day in Guwahati and of the 13th day in Jorhat.

On the other hand, the general secretary of the Assam Association, Delhi, Sushubhan Talukdar, announced that they made all arrangements to take the ashes of Zubeen Garg to Delhi so as to let his fans, admirers and the Assamese community in Delhi pay their respects to the singer. They will place the ashes at Srimanta Sankardev Bhawan, the cultural hub of the Assamese diaspora in Delhi. After the tribute paying at Delhi, they will take the ashes to Haridwar for immersion in the Ganga.

