Assam Assembly: AIUDF Stages Walkout on Miyan Issue

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The AIUDF moved a House adjournment motion in the Assembly to discuss the issue of harassment of labourers belonging to a particular community in the name of miyans. Speaker Biswajit Daimary, however, refused to accept the motion and asked the AIUDF MLAs to raise the matter during the debate on the Governor’s address to the house. Not being satisfied at the Speaker’s reply, AIUDF MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

Earlier, senior AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam raised the adjournment motion and said that labourers were being harassed at various places in Upper Assam in the name of Miyan Muslims. A section of the youth also threatened them, asking them to leave the area. “They’re Indian citizens, and as Indian citizens, they have the right to move to any place in the state for work. It’s the government’s job to provide safeguards for these labourers. But the district administration hasn’t taken action against any of those threatening the labourers,” he said.

