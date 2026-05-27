Assam Assembly Backs Women’s Reservation Bill as Congress Stages Walkout

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly passed a resolution supporting the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2026, today. The Congress opposed the resolution and staged a walkout.

Women and Children Development Minister Ajanta Neog moved the resolution in the Assembly yesterday.

Taking part in the debate on the resolution, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that by opposing the resolution to support 33 per cent reservation for women in state assemblies and the parliament, the Congress expressed its anti-women stance. He stated that if the Congress governments at the Centre had goodwill for women, they could have passed the bill in 2010. “Though the BJP, as an opposition party at that time, supported the bill, it could not get its passage due to opposition from the Congress alliances,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said, “The government moved the bill in April 2026 with some amendments on the condition of implementing 33 per cent reservation for women after the delimitation exercise that will take place after the completion of the ongoing census.” In that case, the number of reserved seats for women in parliament and assemblies will increase. What is there to oppose for the Congress?”

Also Read: Women’s Reservation Bill Row: Assam BJP Mahila Morcha Targets Congress Over Opposition to 33% Political Quota