Assam Assembly discusses Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government will welcome if the state Assembly takes a resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg. He, however, said that the resolution should come through proper procedures. He said it while replying to the demand raised by the opposition leaders. “While sending a proposal to the Centre seeking the Bharat Ratna award for Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the House discussed the contribution of Dr Hazarika for a day and passed the resolution in a conducive atmosphere. In the case of Zubeen Garg also, we shouldn’t do anything hurriedly,” he said.

