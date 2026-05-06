Assam Assembly Election 2026: BJP Leads Congress by 17.28 Lakh Votes as NOTA Crosses 2.67 Lakh

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two statistics regarding the Assam Assembly election 2026 are indeed startling. The difference in total polled votes between the BJP and the Congress is a huge 17,28,571, and the number of NOTA (None of the above) votes polled in this election is a whopping 2,67,191, which is 1.23 per cent of the total polled votes.

According to available statistics, the BJP polled a total of 81,92,787 votes in 90 LACs they fought. On the contrary, the Congress that fielded 99 candidates together polled 64,64,216 votes.

BJP’s ally AGP, which fielded 26 candidates, polled a total of 14,02,832 votes. Another BJP ally, the BPF, polled a total of 8,07,546 by contesting 11 seats.

The UPPL that went solo in this election without having to win a single seat polled 4,96,304 votes.

The TMC that opened its account in Assam for the first time polled 1,93,364 votes.

Other parties together polled 22,02,585 votes.

Barpeta LAC received the highest number of 5,195 NOTA votes, followed by Doomdooma with 4,864 and Dibrugarh with 4,284 votes. The lowest number of NOTA votes polled in this election is 913 in Goalpara West LAC. Significantly, each of the 126 LACs in the state has NOTA votes polled in this election.

The number of electors in this Assembly election is 2,50,54,463, and 85.96 per cent of them exercised their franchise.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026: CEO Anurag Goel Details Counting Day Security, Officials and Result Timeline for May 4