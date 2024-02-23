Assam Assembly: House Adjourned

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly witnessed an unruly situation regarding the alleged massive anomalies in the ongoing HS and HSLC final examinations today. The opposition moved an adjournment motion in this regard, as anomalies do take place in examinations almost every year, making students suffer mentally. The opposition MLAs said that there are reports of question paper leakage, misplacing of question papers, lathicharge on students, etc. They demanded an inquiry into all such incidents, besides the resignation of the Education Minister. The Speaker told the opposition that since today is specifically meant for the discussion on the budget, the rule does not allow admission of any adjournment motion. He appealed to the opposition to raise the issue on another device, and the government would reply.The opposition then rushed to the well by shouting slogans and creating a ruckus, leading the speaker to adjourn the House for ten minutes.

