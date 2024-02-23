Assam Assembly: No anomalies of any sort, Minister Ajanta Neog says with conviction

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: State Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog said that the overall development of the state is not possible without the development of women and children. And the MLAs and society have much to do with the development of women and children, she said.

The minister said this in her reply to the debate on the cut motion in the State Assembly against the Department of Women and Child Development. However, not being satisfied with her reply, the Congress, CPI (M), and independent MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

She said, "I have been working relentlessly to ensure transparency in the work of the Department of Women and Child Development for the past three years. I can say with conviction that there have been no anomalies of any sort in the department, be they in the appointment of Anganwadi workers, construction of Anganwadi Kendras, or supply of nutritious food to the Anganwadi Kendras, etc. It is the social responsibility of the MLAs to monitor the implementation of schemes meant for women and children so as to make them a success. If you (MLAs) have noticed any anomalies, you should inform me. We are constructing model Anganwadi Kendras with Rs 2,500 crore. And all these construction works are going on as per the suggestions of the MLAs. We have implemented one-time assistance from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh to Anganwadi workers and helpers upon their retirement. This system is not found anywhere in the country. The demand for the hike in the remuneration of Anganwadi workers and helpers is under the consideration of the government."

On the supply of ready-made nutritious food to the Anganwadi Kendras, the minister said, "This supply continues as per the guidelines of the Central Government on an experimental basis. If the beneficiaries do not like such food, we can write to the Central government for alternative foodstuff."

Earlier, the opposition parties raised a slew of issues against the department in the debate over the cut motion. They demanded an enhancement of the remuneration of Anganwadi workers, as the remunerations in other states of the country are much higher. They also said that the packet foodstuffs supplied as nutritious food have no takers, neither the mothers nor their children. The opposition MLAs also alleged discrimination in setting up new model Anganwadi centres in the state, with the LACs under the ruling alliance getting more such centres.

Also Read: 3,700 children went missing from Assam, most of them rescued: Ajanta Neog