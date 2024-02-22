Assam Assembly: Opposition stages walkout

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly witnessed a ruckus on the Multi-Purpose Project at Gorukhuti in the Darrang district today. The situation led the entire opposition to stage a walkout. The opposition alleged that the government invested a huge amount in the project that failed to give the desired results. They demanded an inquiry into the project by a House committee. The Treasury Bench was of the opinion that since the project at Gorukhuti is a long-term one, it will take time to yield results.

