Assam Assembly Panel Calls for 100% Internet Connectivity Across State

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Departmentally Related Standing Committee of Development (C) Departments of the Assam Legislative Assembly recommended that the Information Technology (IT) Department conduct a comprehensive survey of internet connectivity across the state in coordination with the Telecom Authority of India. Based on the findings of the survey, the Committee then recommended that the IT Department take appropriate measures to ensure 100% internet connectivity in areas with inadequate and poor internet access in the state.

Of the 26,429 villages in the state, mobile internet connectivity is available in 26,266 villages, with the remaining 163 villages outside the reach of the internet, as of April 2026.

The Committee of Development (C) Departments observed that inadequate internet connectivity in government offices, particularly in Revenue Circle offices across the state, is adversely affecting the efficient delivery of public services and leading to loss of government revenues.

The Assembly Committee recommended that the IT Department take necessary measures to introduce Aadhaar-based login authentication with websites and portals across the state of Assam for easy accessibility of network services. The Committee further recommended the provision of sufficient funds for the aforesaid work.

The Committee further observed that the general public, including beneficiaries belonging to the BPL category, are facing considerable difficulty in accessing and obtaining essential government documents and availing various online government services due to slow internet connectivity. Therefore, the Committee strongly recommended the provision of approximately Rs. 20 crore for the above-mentioned work.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court PIL Challenges Credibility, Legality of EVMs Used in Polls