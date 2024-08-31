Assam Assembly Passes Four Amendment Bills on Final Day of Autumn Session

GUWAHATI: The Assam Legislative Assembly passed four bills on the concluding day of its Autumn Session today. The four bills are: the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and the Assam Agriculture Land (Regulation of Reclassification and Transfer for Non-Agricultural Purpose) (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The five-day Assembly session was adjourned sine die today.

