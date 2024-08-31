Top Headlines

Assam Assembly Passes Four Amendment Bills on Final Day of Autumn Session

The Assam Legislative Assembly passed four bills on the concluding day of its Autumn Session today.
GUWAHATI: The Assam Legislative Assembly passed four bills on the concluding day of its Autumn Session today. The four bills are: the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and the Assam Agriculture Land (Regulation of Reclassification and Transfer for Non-Agricultural Purpose) (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The five-day Assembly session was adjourned sine die today.

