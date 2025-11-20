Assam Assembly Polls 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma Mocks Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Electoral Prospects

Guwahati: With Assam’s assembly elections slated for 2026, political tensions have escalated sharply between the BJP and Congress, each party asserting confidence in securing a clear victory. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi recently voiced concerns that the ruling BJP benefits from the 2023 delimitation exercise and ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which he alleges could favour the BJP unfairly.

Speaking in Dhubri, Gogoi called on Assamese voters to remain vigilant to prevent alleged interference from voters originating from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. “If only Assamese people vote, the BJP is heading for defeat,” he warned.

In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma openly criticised Gogoi, sarcastically suggesting that the Congress leader might as well contest elections in Pakistan if he loses in Assam. Sarma dismissed Gogoi’s remarks as politically motivated and reaffirmed BJP’s confidence in achieving a clean sweep in the upcoming polls.

Sarma also accused Congress of exploiting the unfortunate demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg for political gains and alleged that they protect illegal land encroachments by “Miyas,” a term used locally. He has previously accused Gogoi of links with Pakistan’s ISI and formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the claims, though no findings have been revealed.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced a Special Revision of Assam’s electoral rolls ahead of the elections, with a qualifying date set for 1 January 2026. Chief Minister Sarma stated that this exercise would help remove ineligible voters from the state’s electoral list, reinforcing the integrity of the democratic process. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) notification remains deferred due to legacy issues, putting more focus on the Special Revision instead.

Adding to Assam’s political landscape, Sarma declared that the government will introduce an anti-polygamy bill in the forthcoming assembly session this November, signalling continued efforts on social legislative reforms ahead of the elections.