Assam Assembly: Winter Session Scheduled for Five Days in November

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It was decided today in a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assam Legislative Assembly that the upcoming Winter Session will last five days, commencing from November 25. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya had earlier summoned the Winter Session of the Assembly.

The BAC meeting was presided over by Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and MLAs of different political parties were present at the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that the working days of the Winter Session will be November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025.

According to sources, another meeting of the BAC is scheduled to be held on the opening day of the Session on November 25. Any decision regarding extension of the Winter Session, if deemed necessary, will be taken at that meeting.

