Assam: Authorities map out strategy, issue advisory on heatwave

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting above-normal temperatures between April and June this year, the state government, central government, health department, power department, disaster management authorities, and other stakeholders are holding discussions and mapping out strategies to counter this phenomenon.

Official sources said that although the predicted heatwave is not likely to hit Assam, the high level of humidity will lead to a feeling of abnormal heat this summer. Health issues likely to appear due to the high mercury levels will have to be dealt with, and the health department is stepping up its efforts to minimize the impact on the state’s citizens. Meanwhile, the power department is focusing on ways to decrease, if not altogether stop, the load-shedding during this time. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued a set of directives for people to deal with the situation.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), there is a prediction of a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, on average, prevailing in the state in the next seven days. RMC has, however, predicted that light rain and thunderstorms may hit parts of the state during this period.

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) sources said that Assam depends mainly on other sources to meet the demand for power in the state, as the power generation in the state is limited. Last year, the peak demand for power was around 2,500 MW. If the temperature goes up, there will be more demand for power for people to run their fans, ACs, etc.

According to NDMA sources, to deal with the increased temperatures predicted, the people have been advised to: i) Drink sufficient amounts of water and as often as possible, even if not feeling thirsty; ii) Wear light-coloured, light and loose cotton clothes; iii) Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high; iv) Avoid high-protein food and not to eat stale food; v) Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks; and vi) Use ORS, home-made drinks like lemon water, buttermilk, etc., which helps to rehydrate the body.

Regarding the situation likely to emerge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting where he stressed that the central government, state government, and district administration authorities need to work on this in synergy. In the meeting, the health sector was reviewed in terms of essential medicine, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS, and drinking water. In the power sector, he said that, to meet the demand, new capacity additions of gas-based power plants need to be speeded up; surplus power should be offered for sale in the Energy Exchange; shifting of hydro-power generation to peak hours should be implemented; and he also underlined the decision of the Centre to operationalize gas-based power projects.

Also Read: 2023 heatwave to become the norm in coming years: Study (sentinelassam.com)