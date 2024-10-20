Assam: AXX expresses gratitude to PM for classical language status to Assamese

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AXX (Axam Xahitya Xabha) president Surjya Kanta Hazarika expressed gratitude for the recognition of Assamese as a classical language.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AXX president said, "I write to you on behalf of Axam Xahitya Xabha and the people of Assam to express my heartfelt gratitude for the historic decision to include the Assamese language in the prestigious list of classical languages of India. This recognition is a matter of immense pride and joy for the people of Assam, as it honours the rich linguistic, literary, and cultural heritage of the state."

Hazarika said, "The acknowledgement of Assamese as a classical language is a tribute not only to its ancient origins and historical significance but also to the outstanding contributions of scholars, poets, and writers who have enriched and preserved the language over centuries. This prestigious recognition comes as a reward for their tireless efforts and reinforces the language's relevance in contemporary cultural and intellectual discourse.

"This decision will undoubtedly further strengthen the cultural and linguistic identity of Assam, inspire future generations to engage with and promote the glorious legacy of the Assamese language, and invigorate efforts towards preserving our unique traditions. Axam Xahitya Xabha remains committed to continuing its work to safeguard and propagate the richness of Assamese literature and culture."

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Hazarika said, "Your leadership has been instrumental in safeguarding India's cultural diversity, and this recognition serves as a shining example of your commitment to preserving the unique identities of every state and community within the nation. The people of Assam are deeply grateful for this impactful decision, which has uplifted the spirit of the Assamese community and strengthened our bond with the broader cultural mosaic of India. Once again, on behalf of the Axam Xahitya Xabha and the people of Assam, I extend my sincere thanks to you and your government for this thoughtful and visionary recognition. We are confident that under your leadership, the diverse cultural traditions of our great nation will continue to flourish and that Assam's linguistic and literary heritage will be preserved and celebrated for generations to come."

