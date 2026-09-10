Assam Bars Remuneration for Contractual Staff Hired Without Finance Dept Approval

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In case of any person engaged on contractual, muster roll, casual or fixed pay basis in any government department without the concurrence of the Finance Department, that same person will not be entitled to receive any salary, wages or remuneration from the state exchequer now.

It has recently come to the notice of the state government that many contractual workers are engaged by different departments without the prior approval of the Finance Department. As per government rules, the approval of the Finance Department is mandatory while engaging anyone on a contractual basis.

Following a nod from the state government, the Director of Accounts and Treasuries has now issued a directive to all treasury officers in the state regarding the unauthorised engagement of contractual personnel or muster roll, casual, fixed pay and similarly placed workers in government entities.

In this connection, the directive says, "All Treasury Officers are hereby requested to strictly ensure that no salary, wages, remuneration or honourarium bill is passed in respect of any Contractual Personnel, Muster Roll, Casual, Fixed Pay and similarly placed workers who have been engaged without the prior concurrence of the Finance Department, wherever such concurrence is required under Rule 12 of the Delegation of Financial Powers Rules (DFPR) 2022 (as amended)."

The directive further says that Treasury Officers should exercise due diligence while passing such bills, ensuring strict compliance with the instructions and applicable financial rules.

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