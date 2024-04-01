Assam: Battleground set for Phase-1 with 35 candidates finalized for Lok Sabha poll 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The battleground is set for Phase-1 of the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 19, with the finalization of the contesting candidates for the five parliamentary constituencies of Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat.

As per the Election Department of Assam, the names of a total of 35 contesting candidates have been finalized after the expiry of the period for the withdrawal of nominations by candidates.

With the battleground ready for the first phase of the ensuing polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will officially launch the election campaign for the BJP, AGP, and UPPL alliance. He will launch the poll campaign from Majuli, and the CM reached the river island on Sunday afternoon.

A mega cycle rally, with the participation of the CM, is scheduled to be held in Majuli on Monday. The expected distance to be traversed by the rally is 15 km.

The Majuli Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) was earlier a part of the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency. After the delimitation exercise by the Election Commission of India, Majuli is now under the Jorhat parliamentary constituency. The BJP candidate for Jorhat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election is Topon Kumar Gogoi, who is currently the Lok Sabha MP for Jorhat.

It is noteworthy that Kaziranga parliamentary constituency has the highest number of 11 candidates, among the five constituencies headed for the polls in the first phase. The candidates for the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency are—Kamakhya Prasad Tasa of the BJP, Roselina Tirkey of the Congress, Anima Deka Gupta of the Republican Party of India, Salim Ahmed of Asom Jana Morcha, Saleh Ahmed Mazumdar of the Republican Party of India (A), Sailen Chandra Malakar of Bharatiya Gana Parishad, and independent candidates Abdul Haque, Jyotishka Ranjan Goswami, Tridib Jyoti Bhuyan, Dilwar Begum Choudhury, and Binod Gogoi.

The 9 candidates finalized for Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency are—Pradan Baruah of the BJP, Uday Shankar Hazarika of the Congress, Ghana Kanta Chutia of the TMC, Dhiren Kachari of the CPI, Pallab Gogoi of the Socialist Unity Centre of India, Biren Bailung of Voters’ Party International, and independent candidates Gobin Biswakarma, Dev Nath Pait, and Bikram Ramchiary.

A total of 8 candidates have been finalized for the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency. They are—Ranjit Dutta of the BJP, Premlal Ganju of Congress, Rishiraj Kaundinya of AAP, Raju Deuri of BPF, Alom Ali of the Bahujan Maha Party, Rameswar Swargiary of Voters Party International, Rinku Roy of the Gana Suraksha Party, and independent candidate Pradip Bhandari.

Meanwhile, there are 4 candidates for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency. They are—Topon Kumar Gogoi of the BJP, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, Arun Chandra Handique of Sanatan Bharat Dal, and Raj Kumar Duwara (independent).

Significantly, Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency has the lowest number of 3 candidates. They are—Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP, Lurinjyoti Gogoi of Assam Jatiya Parishad, and Manoj Dhanowar of the AAP.

Also Read: Lok Sabha polls: D-voters in Assam barred from voting this time too (sentinelassam.com)