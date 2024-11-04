Assam: Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah Kicks off at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah, a week-long celebration on Assamese being accorded classical language status, is being celebrated across the state from Nov 3 to 9. The event was inaugurated at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra for the Kamrup (Metro) district celebrations.

Attending as Chief Guest, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said, “After being recognized as a classical language, our responsibility towards the Assamese language has increased. The Assamese language should be discussed, especially among the new generation. Publicity and circulation of Assamese language in digital format will make it possible for the language to be recognized globally. We should support the preservation of the language through government and non-government organisations.”

At the inauguration event, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “It is not the most important fact that the Assamese language has achieved classical language status. We should each take our own languages forward.”

Several prominent persons contributing to the development of the Assamese language were honoured at the event. They include prominent writer Dr Satyendra Narayan Goswami, educationist Dr Lilawati Saikia Borah, litterateur Dr Mangal Singh Hajowari, Bodo litterateur Taren Chandra Bodo, professor and researcher Dr Govinda Prasad Sharma, writer and critic Dr Sailen Bharali, story writer and film critic Apurva Sarma, etc.

Moreover, Sumanta Chaliha, who headed the committee that presented the dossier according to classical language status to Assamese, was honoured at the event. Dr. Bhaskar Jyoti Barman, the main researcher of the committee preparing the dossier, was also honoured. Two other committee members, Dr. Namita Devi and Mridul Bordoloi, were also honoured.

