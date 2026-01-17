Assam: Biswajit Pegu Appointment as New State Director of Census Operations

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has released IAS officer Biswajit Pegu from the state government and placed him at the disposal of the Government of India for appointment as Director of Census Operations/Director of Citizen Registration (Director level), Assam.

Regarding this, a notification was issued by the state government’s Department of Personnel.

The notification states that, pursuant to the Department of Personnel and Training, Govt. of India’s order dated December 30, 2025, the services of Biswajit Pegu, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department & Managing Director, Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd. and Managing Director, Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd. have been placed at the disposal of Govt. of India for appointment as Director of Census Operations/ Director of Citizen Registration (Director level), Assam from the date of taking over charge.

Additionally, it is mentioned that Biswajit Pegu, IAS, is released from his duties with the state government effective from the date he hands over his charges.

