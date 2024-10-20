Assam: BJP names bye-poll candidates for three LACs

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The BJP's central election committee has put its stamp on the names of party candidates for three LACs in the Assam bye-election. However, the BJP has decided not to field its candidates in the two remaining LACs but left them to its allies.

The BJP named Nihar Ranjan Das as its candidate for Dholai (reserved for SC) LAC, Diganta Ghatowar for Behali, and Diplu Ranjan Sarma for Samaguri LAC.

The saffron party has decided to leave aside the Sidli LAC for its ally UPPL and Bongaigaon for the AGP.

