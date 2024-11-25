Assam: ‘BJP’s Focus is Always on Minority Voters, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After winning the five Assembly seats, especially the Samaguri constituency, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BJP’s focus is always on minority votes, in keeping with the BJP’s principle that entails appeasement to none and justice to all.

In yesterday’s results to the bye-poll in five Assembly constituencies in the state, the BJP-led ruling coalition bagged all the seats. The Samaguri constituency was added to the kitty of the BJP despite being a minority-dominated one.

In light of the dominance of the BJP-led coalition in the bye-poll results, the Chief Minister said, “The next general election to the Assam Assembly will be held in 2026. If any bye-election is held one year prior to the Assembly election, the ruling party generally comes under pressure. But we have achieved an unprecedented success in the bye-poll, with our coalition of BJP, AGP, and UPPL winning all five seats. It is even more significant that we won the Samaguri seat after a gap of 25 years. So, I extend my gratitude to the electors in the five Assembly constituencies, including that of Samaguri. The support we garnered in the bye-poll has enthused our party for the next Assembly election in 2026.”

When the media questioned how the BJP won the Samaguri constituency, where more than 60% of the voters belong to the minority community, the CM said, “During the last Lok Sabha election, we won the Karimganj seat where 65% of the total voters came from the minority community. Samaguri was a repetition of that feat, as our motto is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ The benefit of schemes derived by the people of my constituency of Jalukbari has also been provided to those in Samaguri. For example, the benefit of the Nijut Moina scheme was derived by beneficiaries in Samaguri as well as those in Jalukbari. In the next Assembly election, keep a close watch on the minority-dominated constituencies of Lahorighat, South Karimganj, North Karimganj, Rupahi, and Samaguri. We will fight vigorously in these constituencies. I will not say today whether we will win or lose. Some people say that BJP benefits when Badruddin Ajmal is there, but this is not true. If AIUDF had been in the picture in Samaguri, we would not have won the seat and gotten the votes of the minority community. The winning of the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat and Samaguri Assembly seats is a grand political success. Our focus is always on minority votes, in keeping with our principle of ‘appeasement to none and justice to all.’

