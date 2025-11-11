Assam: BLFs in Sivasagar district get highest price of tea

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Among the districts in the state, the bought-leaf factories in Sivasagar district got the highest price of Rs 222.21 per kg of tea on average during auctions in the past month, followed by Bongaigaon with Rs 221.34 per kg. This was revealed in a Tea Board report on district-wise average prices of BLFs for the month of October 2025.

The prices fetched at auctions by BLFs in different districts are as follows: Biswanath Chariali Rs 159.32, Cachar Rs 212.53, Charaideo Rs 210.50, Darrang Rs 178.69, Dhemaji Rs 193.85, Dhubri Rs 187.68, Dibrugarh Rs 186.58, Goalpara Rs 171.32, Golaghat Rs 144.55, Jorhat Rs 195.03, Karbi Anglong Rs 187.54, Karimganj Rs 158.12, Kokrajhar Rs 121.33, Lakhimpur Rs 214.24, Nagaon Rs 146.84, Sonitpur Rs 161.71, Tinsukia Rs 145.40 and Udalguri Rs 170.00.

Also Read: Crisis and revival of Assam Tea with special reference to small tea