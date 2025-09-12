Assam Border Forces Push Back 39 Infiltrators in Pre-Dawn Operation Near Sribhumi

The Sribhumi sector, located along the Assam-Bangladesh border, has been identified as a sensitive zone due to its dense foliage, riverine terrain, and proximity to known infiltration routes. Over the past year, there has been an uptick in attempted crossings, prompting the installation of additional fencing, sensors, and mobile patrol units.

The Assam government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward illegal migration. Officials emphasized that each attempt will be met with firm, lawful action, and security forces will continue to remain on high alert. Assam is not a free entry zone for infiltrators, the official added. “Every illegal entrant will be identified, neutralized, and returned. We are committed to protecting the integrity of our land.”

Investigations are ongoing to determine if the group was aided by any local or cross-border networks.