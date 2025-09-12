Assam Border Forces Push Back 39 Infiltrators in Pre-Dawn Operation Near Sribhumi

Sribhumi: In a high alert border security operation conducted in the early hours of Friday, 39 illegal infiltrators were detected and successfully pushed back into Bangladesh through the Sribhumi sector in Assam.
According to senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police, the intruders were attempting to enter Indian territory under the cover of night when they were intercepted by joint security teams deployed in the infiltration-prone sector. Surveillance drones and night-vision-enabled patrols played a key role in detecting movement across the international border.
“This was a planned and well-coordinated attempt,” said a senior official on the ground. “Our personnel acted swiftly, with precision and discipline, ensuring all 39 infiltrators were intercepted without incident and sent back across the border.”
The Sribhumi sector, located along the Assam-Bangladesh border, has been identified as a sensitive zone due to its dense foliage, riverine terrain, and proximity to known infiltration routes. Over the past year, there has been an uptick in attempted crossings, prompting the installation of additional fencing, sensors, and mobile patrol units.
The Assam government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward illegal migration. Officials emphasized that each attempt will be met with firm, lawful action, and security forces will continue to remain on high alert. Assam is not a free entry zone for infiltrators, the official added. “Every illegal entrant will be identified, neutralized, and returned. We are committed to protecting the integrity of our land.”
Investigations are ongoing to determine if the group was aided by any local or cross-border networks.
