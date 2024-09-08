Assam Border Police Asked to Intensify Detection of Foreigners

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has directed the border police of the state to intensify efforts to detect illegal immigrants from across the international border of the state.

The tendency of people from Bangladesh making their bids to enter Assam in the recent past has made the state government take such a measure.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "With the start of the NRC update process in 2014, the process of detection of illegal immigration started slowing down. In the past two months, we have seen a few people from Bangladesh making attempts to enter Assam. This has prompted us to intensify the process of detection of immigrants. We are going to strengthen the second line of defence of the Assam Police Border Organisation along the international border."

The Department of Home and Political directed the border police, and said that since January 54 illegal immigrants were detected and they pushed back to Bangladesh. "In view of the above, the Assam Police Border Organisation is herby directed to take all necessary preventive and precautionary measures to intensify detection and proactively curb the movement of illegal migrants, while taking steps to repatriate these individuals. Increase patrolling and surveillance in areas under the jurisdiction of border outposts to detect and prevent illegal border crossing into the state. Enhance intelligence-gathering mechanisms and deploy trained personnel in key areas to gather and process actionable intelligence for timely intervention. Deploy additional forces as per ground-level assessment. On identifying suspected individuals or families, their biometrics should be collected. If such individuals possess Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter IDs, or passports, their numbers should be recorded for future references. Ensure that all identified cases of illegal migrants are promptly documented and forwarded to the foreigners' tribunals for adjudication."

