A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi has issued a prohibition on the organisation of both offline and online lotteries in the district. This decision follows a directive from the Gauhati High Court responding to a PIL highlighting the rampant organisation of illegal lottery schemes across various districts in Assam.

