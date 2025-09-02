Assam: BSF, Guwahati Frontier Seized Over 5 kg of Gold

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The Border Security Force (BSF), Guwahati Frontier, seized 43 gold biscuits weighing over 5 kg during a special operation along the India-Bangladesh border on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a surveillance team of the 138 Battalion launched an operation near the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, adjacent to Assam's Dhubri sector. The smugglers had attempted to smuggle the gold into Bangladesh when the BSF intercepted the consignment.

