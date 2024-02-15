Assam budget is moving in the right direction: Finance Minister Ajanta Neog

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog stated in the Assembly today that the State Budget 2024–25 has a definite goal, which is turning Assam into one of the best five states in the country.

In a reply to the debate on the budget, the finance minister said that it is detailed in the budget as to where the money comes from and where it is going. “My first budget placed in the Assembly was a vision document that consisted of a roadmap about what the government is going to do for the people in the next five years. Now, the state budget is headed in the right direction. The budgets of the previous governments were just financial statements and did not contain any aims or objectives. Our target is to increase our state’s own revenue and become self-sufficient. The problems we inherited as a legacy from earlier governments are being resolved by this government,” she stated.

Ajanta Neog further said, “Every scheme of this government has the participation of the people. It is our duty to fulfil the commitments we made to the people. In politics, it is a tough proposition to fulfil the pledges made to the people. During the tenure of the previous governments, there was corruption in every scheme. Development funds were used to pay the salaries of employees. But now, times have changed. To strengthen the relationship between the Centre and the state, the fund flow has increased to a much greater extent. As a result of this, the development of the state has been sped up.”

The finance minister also stated that the government has provided Rs 1,000 crore as subsidies to self-help groups, and, as a consequence, they were able to take loans amounting to Rs 8,000 crore. She pointed out that this has resulted in a positive effect on the rural economy,. Also, the women in the villages have become self-sufficient as a result, she said.

