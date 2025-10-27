Assam Bureaucratic Shuffle: Key Administrative Changes Announced

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A reshuffle of senior bureaucrats in the state administration has been conducted by the Assam government. The Personnel Department issued a notification in this regard.

The said notification states that Dr John Berchmans Ekka, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises, Tea Tribes Welfare and Labour Welfare Departments, is relieved from the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Labour Welfare Department.

Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Women and Child Development and Welfare of Bodoland Departments, is also posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Transport Department as an additional charge.

Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Transport, Border Protection & Development, Implementation of Assam Accord and Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Departments, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Border Protection & Development, Implementation of Assam Accord and Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Departments with additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Labour Welfare Department. Tripathi is relieved from the charge of Principal Secretary to the Transport Department, Government of Assam.

