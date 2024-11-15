Assam: Bye-poll turnout 75.67%; counting on November 23

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The final turnout in the bye-elections to the five constituencies held on Wednesday was recorded at 75.67%. Due to the polling process going on in a few booths even after the close of polling hours at 5 pm, and the statistics of some polling stations not received by the Election Department, Assam, till late at night, the compilation of the data on the turnout in the poll was declared to be 75.67%. Till 5 pm yesterday, the turnout was calculated to be 72.83%.

According to the Election Department, the constituency-wise breakdown of the turnout is: Dholai 70.31%, Sidli 75.47%, Bongaigaon 77.89%, Behali 75.79%, and Samaguri 79.55%. This shows that the Samaguri constituency recorded the highest turnout of 79.55%, while the turnout was lowest at the Dholai constituency, with 70.31% of the voters exercising their franchise.

The total number of candidates contesting in the bye-poll was 34. The counting of the votes locked in the EVMs will start at 8 am on November 23, 2024, and the results will be declared on the same day.

In the meantime, the EVMs have been stored in strong rooms in the respective districts. A three-layer security cover is in place, along with CCTV surveillance.

