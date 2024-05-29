Assam: Cabinet approval awaited of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary boundary, HC told

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Forest Department has submitted before the Gauhati High Court that it has completed the process of rationalising the boundary of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary. However, as per the Assam Rules of Executive Business, 2023, approval of the State Cabinet will be required for the finalisation of the same.

The department informed the High Court during the hearing of the PIL (27/2013). It said that due to the operation of the Model Code of Conduct, the matter could not be placed before the State Cabinet. The Department prays for some time for the issuance of the final notification of the boundary of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary after getting approval from the State Cabinet.

The division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam, granted the time prayed for and listed the PIL for its next hearing after six weeks.

