Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 1,417 Crore for Rural Roads and Schools

Gratitude expressed to PM Modi for granting classical language status to Assamese

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Monday took several significant decisions regarding land and patta allotment, as well as construction of rural roads and schools, among others.

Briefing the media at the end of the Cabinet meeting, Minister Keshab Mahanta said the cabinet has decided that the state government will construct 108 rural roads and 126 secondary schools at a cost of Rs 1,417 crore. The construction of the rural roads and secondary schools will be financed by NABARD.

The cabinet also announced the launch of Mission Basundhara 3.0 on October 19 with the following services: digitalised settlement of land to non-individual juridical entities; settlement of erstwhile bhoodan/gramdan land; ownership rights to occupancy tenants in town lands that were erstwhile rural land; offering a reclassification suite; end-to-end digitalisation of annual patta to periodical patta conversion with rationalised premium rates in urban and peripheral areas; limited conversion of tea-grant land to periodic patta. cabinet has also approved a liberalised settlement premium of Rs 5,000 per bigha for coffee and rubber plantation land.

To ensure equitable representation and efficient governance of the grassroots, the cabinet has accorded approval to the recommendation of the district delimitation commission on the proposed delimitation of the gaon panchayat, anchalik panchayat, and zilla parishad constituency and the proposed reorganisation of development blocks. After delimitation, the total number of gaon panchayats will be 2,193 in place of the existing 2,197. The total number of zila parishad constituencies will be 397 in place of the existing 420.

The cabinet has adopted a resolution on behalf of the government of Assam expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Assamese the recognition of a classical language, honouring its rich heritage. The inclusion of Assamese in the prestigious list will aid in the preservation, documentation, and digitisation of ancient texts and generate employment opportunities for local scholars.

