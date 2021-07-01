Assam Cabinet formed ministerial panel to monitor the implementation of various decisions

Implementation of Cabinet decisions

GUWAHATI: The State Cabinet on Wednesday formed a ministerial committee to monitor the implementation of various decisions that it takes from time to time.

The committee headed by Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu as members.

The State Cabinet takes several important decisions from time to time. However, some of the decisions seldom see the light of the day. The departments concerned leave the decisions unimplemented when they face problems while implementing them. The Cabinet also doesn't pursue its unimplemented decisions any further.

The committee formed on Wednesday is to plug this 'policy hole' and monitor the proper implementation of all Cabinet decisions. The committee will interact with the departments concerned and sort out problems if they face any while implanting the Cabinet decisions. The committee will also update the Cabinet on the implementation of Cabinet decisions.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika said that the Cabinet approved one-month annual leave for armed battalion sepoy-SI (sub-inspector) staying away from their families. Such annual leave is ten days for those who stay with their families, they said.



Online classes of students often suffer due to the lack of internet networks in various areas in the State during the pandemic. To solve this problem, the Cabinet decided to set up more mobile towers based on needs. The Cabinet instructed the IT Department of the State Government to extend all logistics support to the interested telecom companies to set up more mobile towers in the State, the duo said.

According to the duo, the Cabinet decided to hike the commission to fair price shops and cooperative societies to Rs 143 per quintal from the existing Rs 100 per quintal earlier for the distribution of rice among the beneficiaries.

Private parties dominate the transportation of PDS (Public Distribution System) commodities in the State. However, the Cabinet directed the deputy commissioners to give preference to the cooperative societies in this job, the duo said, and added that the Government would pay an annual grant of Rs 5 lakh to each of 860 cooperative societies to meet their various expenditures.

The State Government took up the plan to go for multipurpose cultivation in a 77,000-bigha plot of land at Gorukhuti in the Sipajhar area. It formed a committee headed by MLA Padma Hazarika to make the project a success. For the smooth functioning of the project, the Cabinet gave Cabinet status to MLA Padma Hazarika.

