Assam Cabinet stresses land rights, governance and service delivery

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Saturday took several decisions aimed at strengthening land rights, advancing governance reforms, boosting infrastructure development, and improving administrative and policing efficiency across the state.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said a major focus of the Cabinet meeting was on land and revenue reforms. The Cabinet approved the settlement of 732 proposals for Government Khas and ceiling surplus land in Kamrup (Metro) district under Mission Basundhara 3.0, benefitting indigenous and landless families for homestead purposes.

To accelerate infrastructure development, approval was given for raising an Rs 115.11 crore NABARD loan under RIDF XXXI for road improvement projects in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, North Cachar Hills, and Tinsukia districts.

To modernize revenue administration, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, by inserting Rules 183A and 186A. The amendments will enable digital hearings, electronic submissions, and technology-driven service delivery, reducing pendency and enhancing transparency while providing legal sanctity to electronic proceedings. The move aligns Assam with the National Incentive Framework, enabling the state to avail incentives of up to Rs 150 crore.

In a significant decision to promote cultural and religious tourism, the Cabinet approved the allotment of 31 bighas of land at Amerigog village in Sonapur in favour of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam, which is expected to emerge as a major spiritual and cultural centre in the Northeast.

On the administrative front, the Cabinet approved the absorption of eight staff members of Assam Bhawan, Mumbai, as contractual employees, who have been providing essential support to seriously ill cancer patients. The Cabinet has also approved the temporary upgradation of the post of Liaison Officer, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, to Senior Liaison Officer, enabling the in situ promotion of Abha Lohia, whose husband was killed in a terrorist attack and who is currently serving as Liaison Officer.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Assam Police Manual to allow both Armed and Unarmed Branch personnel to appear for promotion to Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, promoting merit-based advancement and improved policing efficiency.

