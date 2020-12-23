Assam Cabinet takes key decisions including direct purchase of land for widening of roads

* Bifurcation of Social Welfare department

* Bill to make Bodo as an associate official language



STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet has taken several crucial decisions including direct purchase of lands from owners for widening of roads, bifurcation of the Social Welfare department and making Bodo an associate official language in the State.

The meeting of the Cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Tuesday. The Cabinet decided that the government would now purchase lands directly from the owners for widening of the State highways, district highways and roads construction under the 'Externally Aided Projects' (EAP). Till now, the State Government has been acquiring lands for the expansion of roads and highways.

"The process of acquiring lands is lengthy with legal hassles. Many cases of land acquisition are still pending in Courts. Such constraints result in inordinate delay in completion of the roads and highways. Under such circumstances, the government has decided to purchase land directly from the owners. Direct purchasing is expected to do away with the hassles associated with the process of acquisition," said a source in the State Government.

The Cabinet has also approved bifurcation of the Social Welfare department into the 'Directorate of Women & Child Development' and the 'Directorate of Social Justice & Empowerment'.

The meeting further decided that the government will introduce the 'Assam Official Language Amendment Bill' in the Assembly to make the Bodo language in Devanagari script as an associate official language of the State.

The Cabinet has decided to set up a 'Bodo Kachari Welfare Development Council' outside the BTC. The decision will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of around 10 lakh Bodos and Kacharis living outside the BTC. The Cabinet also approved formation of the interim councils for the new Kamatapur, Motak and Moran Autonomous Councils.

Besides others, the Cabinet decided to borrow Rs 91 crore from the NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) under the 'Rural Infrastructure Development Fund', introduce a Bill to provincialize the posts of librarians in degree college and introduce a career-progression scheme for faculty members in the medical colleges. Besides, the State Government will take over the 'Kokrajhar Music & Fine Arts College' and the 'Assam Xatriya Sangeet Mahavidyalaya'.

