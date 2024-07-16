Assam: Cancer patients, elderly people and workers to be eligible for ration cards

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Cancer patients, elderly people in old age homes, and labourers registered on the eShram portal would automatically be eligible for ration cards in the state. The criteria regarding the income limit of Rs 4 lakhs per annum will not apply to these categories for the distribution of ration cards.

The state government recently took a policy decision on providing ration cards to these sections of needy people. The Commissionerate of Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, under the guidance of the state government, has started the initial process of selecting the beneficiaries for the new ration card scheme.

It was stated that around 6.21 lakh labourers in the state are registered on the eShram portal of the central government. These are mostly migrant labourers.

The objective of the eShram portal, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is the creation of a centralized database of all unorganized workers (UWs), including construction workers, migrant workers, gig and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, etc., to be seeded with Aadhaar.

Under the new policy guidelines, these workers will be automatically eligible for ration cards.

Moreover, the state government realizes that anyone suffering from cancer becomes financially weak, no matter his or her financial position, as treatment for cancer costs a lot. Therefore, this section of people has been made automatically eligible for new ration cards to provide them with succour. However, the patient has to apply for the ration card along with the required documents.

It was also felt that elderly people who are inmates of old age homes need a helping hand. A ration card for them would provide them with the required rations. The district administration in Kamrup (Metro) district has now started a survey of such people lodged in old age homes who do not possess a ration card. The data on such people will be shared with the Commissionerate of Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, and necessary action will be initiated by the Commissionerate. Shortly, the administrations in other districts would also start similar surveys to shortlist beneficiaries for the scheme.

Also, those suffering from critical illnesses other than cancer would also be provided a ration card, but there is an income limit imposed on this section of beneficiaries, and the nature of their illness will also be considered.

Currently, there are a total of around 66.42 lakh ration cards issued by the authorities, covering a population of 2.33 crore people.

