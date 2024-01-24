Assam: CBI booked cases against 7 ex-NFR officials

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked the then-Deputy Chief Engineer and six other officers of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Guwahati, and a private company in a bribery case. The CBI conducted searches at 16 places in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Delhi at the premises of the accused, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents related to the case and the investment or acquisition of property by the accused.

The case was registered against the then Dy. Chief Engineer (Construction), the then two Assistant Executive Engineers (Construction), the then Senior Section Engineer (Construction), the three then Senior Section Engineers (P. Way/CON), and a private company based in Guwahati.

It was alleged that the aforesaid railway officers had received illegal gratification, bribes, or undue advantage in the bank accounts of their relatives, friends, or other known persons from the said private company as a reward for smoothly passing their contract bills. An investigation is going on.