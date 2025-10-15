Assam: CBI registers a case against PWD officials and others into Joshita Das’ death

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The CBI today registered a case against two officials of Assam PWD and one from a private organisation into the death of Joshita Das, an assistant engineer of PWD posted at Bongaigaon, on allegations of abetment to suicide.

On July 22, the dead body of Joshita Das was found in her residence in Bongaigaon.

According to CBI sources, a case was registered against Dinesh Medhi Sarma, executive engineer, PWD Bongaigaon; Aminul Islam, SDO of PWD at Bongaigaon; and Debojit Sarma, architect at M/s Aesthetic Creations.

CBI sources alleged that the deceased Joshita Das was under tremendous undue and illegitimate work pressure from her seniors and contractors, including the architect of a private company. It is also alleged that she was forced, coerced, criminally intimidated and threatened to prepare the pass estimates and bills in an irregular manner, which took a severe toll on her, for which she had to take the extreme step, thereby putting an end to her life. Sources said that days before her death, Joshita had been informing her family about the pressure from her superiors.

The Assam government had formed an SIT to probe the suspected suicide. Later, the state government decided to transfer the case to the CBI.

