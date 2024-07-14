Assam: CBSE schools implementing Assam’s ‘Jal Doot’ concept

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Taking a cue from a novel policy of the Assam Government, the academic director of the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has asked the principals of all schools affiliated with the CBSE to implement the concept of 'Jal Doot', a brainchild of the Assam Government under its Jal Jeevan Mission, so as to bring about awareness on the conservation of water.

Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in his social media handle, "Another novel Assam Policy initiative gets more eyeballs and followers! CBSE has directed its schools to implement 'Jal Doot', the brainchild of the Assam government. This practical programme weaves students into community efforts for water conservation."

In his reaction to the development, State Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam is truly on its way towards becoming a model state for the nation. Reiterating the same, the CBSE has directed all its schools to implement 'Jal Doot', a brainchild of the Government of Assam, which encourages students into community efforts for water conservation."

In his letter to the principals of schools affiliated with the CBSE, the academic director of the CBSE said that the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign was launched by the Prime Minister on March 22, 2021. ' The campaign focuses on rainwater harvesting, water conservation, enumerating, geo-tagging, and making inventory of all water bodies; the preparation of scientific plans for water conservation; setting up Jal Shakti Kendras in all districts; intensive afforestation; and awareness generation. The students represent the most dynamic and influential segment of the community, capable of driving significant social and environmental change. Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, has pioneered an initiative, namely the 'Jal Doot' programme, for recognising the role of students in the arena of water conservation. Under the programme, students of classes VIII to XII, called 'Jal Doots', play a crucial role in its execution and outreach. The programme aims at creating student champions who will provide an assessment of piped water supply schemes in their locality, among other activities like ambassadors of safe drinking water, water quality, water conservation, etc.

The academic director said, "It has now been decided to extend the idea of the Jal Doot programme across India's diverse landscapes to reap a manifold increase in its benefits. This nationwide movement could significantly bolster India's efforts towards sustainable water use, environmental conservation, climate resilience, and involving young minds (Jal Doots) in Jan Andolan for fresh ideas and youthful energy."

The academic director further said, "In view of the above, activities pertaining to the Jal Doot programme may be undertaken by the schools. A concept note for the Jal Doot programme is attached for reference. The schools should upload a brief report of the activities of the Jal Doot programme at the following link: https://forms.qle/Erk1dVe35dyoQKF18. You are requested to disseminate the above information among the students and teachers of your school and encourage the students to participate in the Jal Doot programme."

