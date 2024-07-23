Assam: Central Bureau of Investigation files case against CGST, Tezpur

inspector

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a middleman Aniket Pareek while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on behalf of accused Rakesh Jangid, Inspector, CGST, Tezpur, Assam, said a CBI source.

CBI registered a case on complaint on Sunday against accused Rakesh Jangid, Inspector, CGST, Tezpur and a middleman of Balipara, Assam on allegations that accused demanded undue advantage of Rs. 5,00,000 from the complainant for smooth functioning of his business of hardware store. It was also alleged in the complaint that accused compelled him to pay part of demanded bribe amount of Rs. 2,00,000 on July 12, 2024. It was alleged that accused, Inspector directed the complainant to handover the second installment of Rs. 3,00,000 undue advantage to accused middleman Aniket Pareek.

CBI laid a trap and caught middleman red-handed while accepting said undue advantage of Rs. 3,00,000 from the complainant on behalf of the accused CGST Inspector, Tezpur. The accused middleman was arrested and produced before the competent Court.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused at Balipara and Tezpur in Assam and at Jaipur and Churu in Rajasthan which led to recovery of unexplained cash amount of Rs. 9,00,000 from the premises of accused middleman at Balipara and other incriminating documents.

CBI is continuing investigation in the case, the source added.

