Assam: Centre notifies appointment of Gauhati High Court judges

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday appointed two additional judges as permanent judges in Gauhati High Court and extended the term of an additional judge in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on recommendations made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium. The SC Collegium, in two distinct resolutions passed on May 17, had approved the proposals for the appointment of Justices Susmita Phukan Khaund and Mitali Thakuria as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court and appointment of Justice Rajesh Sekhri as an additional judge of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court for a fresh term of one year. In a post on X, Union Minister for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, who retained the portfolio in the third term of the BJP-led NDA government, announced that the President, in exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, was pleased to appoint the HC judges after consultation with the Chief Justice of India. A committee of two Judges of the apex court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the resolution dated October 26, 2017, of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the above-named additional judges and found that the verdicts were well-reasoned, containing an analysis of the facts of the cases and were backed by appropriate case laws. (IANS)

