Assam: Centre releases Rs 20.67 crore for Project Tiger & Elephant

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For the current fiscal year of 2025-26, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Project Tiger & Elephant Division) has given administrative approval of Rs 45.97 crore for the state of Assam under the centrally-sponsored scheme of Project Tiger & Elephant. Of the approved amount, the ministry has released Rs 20.67 crore as the first instalment of the central share towards the grants-in-aid to the Assam government.

Under the centrally sponsored scheme of Project Tiger & Elephant, the released funds will go to Kaziranga National Park, Orang National Park, Nameri National Park and Manas National Park.

According to the notification of the Ministry, the balance amount of the central assistance will be released in due course of time, after a review of the progress of expenditure/work is undertaken. It is also stated that the grants-in-aid to the Assam government should be used before the end of the current financial year, and the unspent balance, if any, will be refunded by the Assam government to the central government.

Of the released amount of Rs 20.67 crore as the first instalment, Rs 18.09 crore is meant for Project Tiger, and Rs 2.58 is meant for Project Elephant. Of the amount meant for the national parks under Project Tiger, Kaziranga received Rs 8.50 crore, Orang received Rs 2.18 crore, Nameri received Rs 3.01 crore and Manas received Rs 4.38 crore.

