Assam: Centre Releases Rs 5,573 Crore to State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Central government released tax devolution of Rs 5,573 crore to Assam, Rs 3,131 crore to Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 1,276 crore to Manipur, Rs 1,367 crore to Meghalaya, Rs 1,014 crore to Nagaland, Rs 1,261 crore to Tripura, and Rs 891 crore to Mizoram today. The Centre released the amounts in view of the festive season and to enable the states to accelerate capital spending and also finance their development and welfare-related expenditure.

